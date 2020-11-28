Watch the trailer for Stan’s ‘A Sunburnt Christmas’

A new Aussie Christmas film directed by Bondi Hipsters-creator Christiaan Van Vuuren, A Sunburnt Christmas, will be released exclusively on Stan this December.

The flick stars Daniel Henshall (Acute Misfortune & Snowtown) in an unusually comic role for the dramatic actor: a runaway criminal, whose getaway Santa Claus costume causes him to be mistaken for the real deal by a family on their farm.

In the trailer, Henshall’s character draws the family into his scheme to getaway from a fellow criminal he stole from, and in the process promises them money.

Watch it below.

A Sunburnt Christmas was written by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella & Timothy Walker. Director Van Vuuren said he hoped the movie was “a Christmas present to all Australians after such a hard year”. It’ll stream on Stan from December 11.

It’s the second major Stan title from Van Vuuren to come out this December, following the announcement of Dom and Adrian: 2020 – a new comedy special that revives the titular Bondi Hipsters characters in a mockumentary about how they weathered the events of 2020.

Dom and Adrian were last seen in the second season of Soul Mates, back in 2016. Dom and Adrian: 2020 will premiere exclusively on Stan on December 13.