Watch the trailer for XXXTentacion documentary ‘Look At Me’

A new trailer has been released for the Hulu documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion – you can watch it below.

The documentary charts the late rapper’s ascent on SoundCloud, his struggles with mental health and his history of domestic abuse charges. In 2018, he confessed to a series of violent crimes in a secret recording.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018.

Directed by Sabaah Folyan, Look At Me: XXXTentacion features interviews with Onfroy’s mother Cleopatra Bernard, his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala and other close friends.

Speaking in the trailer, Onfroy’s mother says: “My son would not sleep at night. He would tell me he hears voices.”

A synopsis reads: “Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners as well as unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

Look At Me: XXXTentacion will be released on Hulu in the US on May 26. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

Following his death, the rapper’s estate continued to release his music posthumously, including the albums ‘Skins’ and ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ released in 2019.

In a three-star review of ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, NME wrote: “[It’s] better than ‘Skins’, the first XXXTentacion album released after the rapper’s death, but all of his posthumous music to date has fallen short. Even if you do hate XXXTentacion, you cannot deny his influence on modern rap. But ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is a serious case of over-embellishing thin material.”