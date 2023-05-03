Watch Timothée Chalamet ride a sandworm in the first official trailer for ‘Dune: Part Two’

The first official trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released – you can watch it above.

In 2021’s Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) travelled to Arrakis, the universe’s most dangerous and sandy planet, to ensure the future of his family and people as evil forces exploded into conflict. The Denis Villeneuve sci-fi epic, adapted from Frank Herbert’s novel, was nominated for 10 Oscars and won six.

In the sequel – which will be released in cinemas on November 3 – Paul unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

The official synopsis adds: “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, Paul must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

In the trailer, we’re given our first glimpse of Paul riding one of the giant sandworms that inhabit the planet. We also see him and Chani uniting the Fremen as they prepare for all-out war.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling. Joining the cast for the sequel are Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux and Christopher Walkern.

Dune: Part Two was officially announced last October after the first film earned more than $40million at the US box office on its opening weekend. Dune also won six Oscars, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Production Design, Music, Editing and Cinematography.

On what to expect from the sequel, Villeneuve previously told ET Canada: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

Discussing Zendaya’s limited screen time in the first film, and her larger involvement in the sequel, Villenueve previously told Variety: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.

“We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

Dune: Part Two will be released in cinemas on November 3.