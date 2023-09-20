Watch Tom Holland narrowly miss hole-in-one in viral video

A video of Tom Holland narrowly missing a hole-in-one while playing golf has gone viral.

As shown in a new YouTube video, Holland and his younger brothers Harry and Sam took on a round of the Edinburgh Course at London’s Wentworth Golf Course.

For their golf challenge, the brothers had 500 balls to try and hit a prized hole-in-one, with many going significantly far of the mark.

Advertisement

One notable shot from Tom, though, was agonisingly close to making it, and his gutted reaction has spread far and wide online.

“That was so tough,” he said after the 500 ball challenge failed.

See the video below.

Elsewhere, fans of Tom Holland have defended the star from homophobic comments over a scene in his recent Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

The psychological thriller focuses on the real-life story of Billy Milligan who was arrested for his involvement in a New York shooting in 1979, and through a series of interviews with Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) audiences learn about his mysterious past.

Advertisement

During one scene, which has circulated online in recent days, Holland’s character is seen having sex with a man in a club, before doing drugs and performing oral sex. However, many fans have been forced to defend the actor from homophobic reactions to the moment.

Following the release of The Crowded Room, Holland also admitted that it was hard to promote after the show was “horribly reviewed” by critics.

“I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room,” he told Unilad. “It has taught me resilience. Tottenham have never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“It’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here. So I’m very resilient.”