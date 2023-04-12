Watch the spine-chilling trailer for new A24 horror film ‘Talk To Me’

Celebrated film and TV company A24 has released a haunting trailer for its upcoming Australian film, Talk To Me.

The trailer – released yesterday (April 11) – follows Mia (Sophie Wilde), a young woman who becomes embroiled with the supernatural following a séance with an embalmed hand and the horrors that follow.

Watch the trailer for Talk To Me below.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou in their feature directorial debut, Talk To Me was filmed in 2022 and received its preview screening at the Adelaide Film Festival last year. The horror film then got its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January.

Talk To Me also stars Alexandra Jensen as Jade, Joe Bird as Riley, Otis Dhanji as Daniel, Miranda Otto as Sue, Zoe Terakes as Hayley and Chris Alosio as Joss.

The movie follows a group of teens who come into the possession of a mummified hand that supposedly connects them with spirits when a seance is performed. When connected to the hand for no longer than 90 seconds, users experience a drug-like high, leading to the teens taking turns to use it.

Mia, who had lost her mother to an unspecified event, attempts to reach out to the spirit of her dead mother unsupervised, leading to chaos and havoc being unleashed.

Talk To Me – which was acquired by A24 following its Sundance premiere – is set to receive its cinematic release in Australia and across the globe on July 28.

