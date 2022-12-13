Watch the new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

A new trailer has been released for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – check it out above.

Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as Miles in the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, alongside returning cast members Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099) and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

READ MORE: The best ever cameos in a Marvel film

The trailer revolves around an exchange between Miles and his mother, as scenes recap the events from the original. “Wherever you go from here, you have to promise to take care of that little boy for me,” Rio remarks. “Make sure he never forgets where he came from.”

Advertisement

After a drop, we’re shown Miles fighting hundreds of different types of Spider-People within the multiverse, complete with the frenetic comic-inspired visuals from the first.

A synopsis reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Newcomers to the cast include Issa Rae as the pregnant Spider-Woman, Jason Schwartzman is the Spot, while Daniel Kaluuya voices British punk rocker Spider-Punk. Other cast members include Rachel Dratch, Greta Lee and Jorma Taccone.

The sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham.

This is the first of two planned sequels to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, with a third film titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse scheduled to be released in March 2024.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is released in cinemas on June 2, 2023.