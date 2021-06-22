Watch unseen footage from ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ in new trailer for film’s novelisation

Unseen footage from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has been included in the trailer for the upcoming novelisation of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film – you can check out the clip below.

Tarantino’s first published work of fiction will arrive in the UK next week (June 29) via Orion Publishing Co.’s Weidenfeld & Nicolson imprint.

The book, which is based on the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood film, is described as being “at once hilarious, delicious and brutal” as well as “always surprising, sometimes shocking”.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood novel has now been previewed in a new trailer, which includes footage that didn’t make the final cut of the film. You can watch the clip below.

Speaking on the Pure Cinema podcast recently, Tarantino explained that his novel version of the film would take a deeper dive into Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth.

“In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma: you’re kind of like, what’s this guy’s deal?” Tarantino explained. “And one of the things in the book is, there’s these isolated chapters that tell you, like, this whole chapter will be about Cliff’s past. It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time.

“And then you go further on with the normal run of the story and there’s another chapter that goes back in time and tells you about Cliff’s past. Every isolated chapter that’s just about Cliff’s past is like a weird little pulp novel unto itself starring Cliff.”

This week it was announced that Warner Music Group are releasing nine memorable film scores on vinyl this year, including Tarantino’s 1997 movie Jackie Brown.