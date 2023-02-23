‘Wayne’s World’ fans think another movie is on the way

Wayne’s World fans think a third film could be on the way, thanks to a cryptic image on social media.

Dana Carvey, who played Garth Algar in the cult 1992 film alongside Mike Myers as Wayne Campbell, shared a photo on Instagram raising suspicion among fans.

“Garth says, ‘I like to paint,'” Carvey wrote, alongside the hashtag #waynesworld. The message captioned a photo which appears to show Garth painting Wayne.

Advertisement

Many fans in the comments on Carvey’s post speculated about a third film in the works, with Frozen star Josh Gad writing: “Please let it be 3”.

Skyler Stone wrote in a comment: “Wait. What. What is this. You know I started a Facebook page a while ago for people that wanted Wayne’s World 3 to become a real thing. Am I to understand that… it is?!?!”

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey last reprised their Wayne’s World characters for a Super Bowl advert in 2021.

“2020 man, that was a great year… Not!” Wayne joked, as Garth declares that it “sucked donkey”.

The two then spend the rest of the ad referencing “the game” and “big bowl” so as to avoid copyright infringement of the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Myers and Carvey also briefly revived Wayne’s World at the 2019 Oscars in support of film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Myers admitted on stage that they were “not worthy” to be in the presence of Queen, though warned: “Don’t hurl cause if you honk I’ll spew.”

“And if you spew I’ll blow chunks, so I shall not hurl,” Carvey responded.