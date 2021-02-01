Mike Myers and Dana Carvey have revived their Wayne’s World characters for a new Super Bowl advert.

Donning their costumes as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, the pair promote Uber Eats in the new skit, while also taking a dig at the year 2020.

“2020 man, that was a great year… Not!” Wayne jokes, as Garth declares that it “sucked donkey”.

Advertisement

The two then spend the rest of the ad referencing “the game” and “big bowl” so as to avoid copyright infringement of the Super Bowl.

Wayne’s World is back for the epic, mega, giant bowl! #EatLocal pic.twitter.com/MP688CpRbn — Uber Eats #EatLocal (@UberEats) January 31, 2021

This isn’t the first time that the pair have reunited in the last year, with the cast of the classic 1992 film taking part in Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart series in December, including Alice Cooper, Lara Flynn Boyle and Ed O’Neill. Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor also took part to discuss the use of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in the film.

Myers and Carvey also briefly revived Wayne’s World at the 2019 Oscars in support of film Bohemian Rhapsody.

Myers admitted on stage that they were “not worthy” to be in the presence of Queen, though warned: “Don’t hurl cause if you honk I’ll spew.”

“And if you spew I’ll blow chunks, so I shall not hurl,” Carvey responded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this year’s Super Bowl halftime show is due to be headlined by The Weeknd as part of the NFL showpiece game on February 7.

The singer has already put up $7 million (£5.1 million) of his own money for the performance, which is due to last for 12-13 minutes.

Reflecting on the fact that the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will only be a third full due to coronavirus, The Weeknd said: “We’ve been really focusing on dialling in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl.”