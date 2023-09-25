WGA and AMPTP reach tentative deal to end Hollywood writers strike at 146 days

The months-long Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in Hollywood will seemingly be coming to an end soon, it has been reported.

Today (September 25), after four consecutive days of negotiations with the the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the WGA has shared that it has reached a tentative agreement to end the ongoing strikes that began in May, pending final contract language.

The WGA West wrote on X: “The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized.”

The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized. #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/GBg2wZBwGB — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) September 25, 2023

Per a report from Variety, the deal between the WGA and AMPTP will be a “three-year contract”, after which both parties will renegotiate a new agreement.

Complete details of the WGA’s tentative agreement haven’t been released at the time of publishing as the WGA and AMPTP are currently working on finalising a contract. The parties reached the deal Sunday (September 24) after coming to an agreement over the use of AI, writing room staffing levels and other concerns.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA’s negotiating committee wrote to striking members in an email obtained by Variety.

“What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language. And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last “i” is dotted. To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time,” the WGA negotiating committee told its members.

While an agreement has been reached, the strike will not come to an end until the WGA have approved of the written contract. However, picketing has been suspended as of Sunday night. On Tuesday (September 26), leading members of the WGA are expected to vote on whether the strike should be formally lifted.

“To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week,” the message to WGA members stated.

According to Deadline, the WGA has requested that its members not return to work until the AMPTP has reached a deal with SAG-AFTRA in solidarity with striking writers. This year marked the first time since the 1960 that both unions have gone on strike together.

Now that a deal is being finalised with the WGA, the AMPTP can continue negotiations with SAG-AFTRA to bring an end to the ongoing actors strike, which began in July. The Hollywood actors union joined the WGA in striking on July 13, after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who represent major studios like Netflix, Disney, Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros. and others.