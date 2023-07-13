What is ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ about?

Bird Box Barcelona is a spin-off from Netflix’s breakout 2018 horror thriller.

Based on the book by Josh Malerman, the original Bird Box followed Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) as she tries to protect herself and her two children from entities which cause people who look at them to kill themselves.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film became a huge success. According to Netflix, Bird Box was watched by over 45million subscribers within its first week, breaking records for an original film release on the platform.

What is Bird Box Barcelona?

The film is described as a spin-off sequel – not a direct continuation – which is set around the same time as the original film. As such, there’s an entirely new cast, including Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

A synopsis reads: “After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian (Casas) must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, and was released on Netflix on July 14.

Is Bird Box 2 in development?

In July 2020, Bird Box author Josh Malerman confirmed Netflix was working on a sequel in an interview with Inverse. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he said. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

Malerman released a sequel novel titled Malorie in July 2020. As such, it’s expected any sequel will, at least, partially adapt events in the follow-up novel.

Despite the author’s comments, Netflix hasn’t officially announced a sequel is in the works.