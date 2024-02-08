What movies has Taylor Swift appeared in?

Taylor Swift’s domination of the music industry has broken records all around over the last 12 months, but how successfully has she translated that dominance to the movie world so far?

Swift’s concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, will be arriving on Disney+ globally on March 15, having already become the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning over $250 million worldwide.

The pop megastar also announced details of her upcoming studio album over the weekend, when she took to the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping for the past two years, she said while accepting an award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’. “My brand new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

What films has Taylor Swift appeared in?

Swift’s most high-profile acting role to date was in the 2019 musical fantasy film Cats. In a supporting role, she plays the character Bombalurina, a seductive feline femme fatale. Swift had previously wanted to play a role in director Tom Hooper’s previous film Les Miserables, but was unsuccessful in that regard. She also performed the original song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ in Cats, which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Swift also appeared in the 2022 mystery thriller Amsterdam, directed by David O. Russell. In a loaded cast with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro and many others, Swift plays Eliabeth Meekins, the daughter of Ed Begley Jr.’s Bill, whose death becomes the catalyst for the film’s events.

The singer also wrote and directed the short film All Too Well in 2021, her film-making debut. Based on the song of the same name, the 15-minute piece starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as a romantic couple who are falling apart. Swift also plays an older version of herself in the short, which went on to win a Grammy Award.

Other films in Swift’s back catalogue include the 2010 romcom Valentine’s Day and the 2012 animated film The Lorax. See the full list below.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift has appeared in:

Valentine’s Day (2010)

The Lorax (2012)

The Giver (2014)

Cats (2019)

All Too Well: The Short Film (2021)

Amsterdam (2022)