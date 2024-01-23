When are the Oscars 2024?

With awards season in full swing, the Oscars are officially on the near horizon.

Last year’s event saw Everything Everywhere All At Once take the top prize of Best Picture, along with six other awards including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

This year’s event, once again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has the potential to be one of the most contentious in recent memory – between Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Poor Things, Past Lives, Anatomy Of A Fall and Barbie.

When are the Oscars this year?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC in the US from 7pm ET/4pm PT.

For UK viewers, the ceremony will be streamed live through Sky and NOW TV from 12am GMT. A 90-minute highlights package will air the following day (March 11) on ITV at 10.45pm.

What films have been nominated?

Oppenheimer is the frontrunner for awards success with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11 nods and Killers Of The Flower Moon with 10.

Other films nominated for Best Picture include Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Past Lives, The Holdovers, Anatomy Of A Fall, Maestro, The Zone Of Interest and American Fiction. You can check out the full list of nominations and how to watch each film here.