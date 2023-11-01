When is ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s 2’ coming out?

Five Nights At Freddy’s has become the box office smash of the 2023 Halloween season.

Based on the video game series, the film follows security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) who takes on a night-time job at an abandoned arcade restaurant, only to find four animatronic mascots who come alive at night.

Following its release in late October, the film has grossed over $136million (£112million) worldwide against a production budget of $20million (£16.5million).

Other cast members include Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard.

Has Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 been announced?

Blumhouse has yet to officially announce a sequel, although judging by its massive success at the box office, a follow-up is practically inevitable.

Back in February, Lillard confirmed (via WeeklyMTG) he had signed up for three Five Nights At Freddy’s films, so there’s certainly plans to make it an ongoing film series.

This page will be updated when a sequel and a release date are officially announced.

What have the creators said about a sequel?

Director Emma Tammi said a potential sequel would likely be based on the second game in the series, released back in 2014.

“We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that,” Tammi told Variety. “This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see.”

Five Nights At Freddy’s spans nine mainline games in total, along with several spin-offs. The franchise, created by Scott Cawthon, also consists of multiple novels and comics.