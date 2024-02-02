The spy action comedy Argylle was released into UK cinemas today (February 2), but when will it be available for home viewing? Scroll down for all of the latest information.

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman series, Kick-Ass), and stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Set in the same universe as the Kingsman films, the plot of the film revolves around a reclusive author (Dallas Howard) who realises that the spy novel she is writing is mirroring events in the real world.

The film was written by Jason Fuchs, who has previously worked on Wonder Woman and Pan. It had initially been reported that the book was based on the novel Argylle by Elly Conway; however, the trailer later revealed Conway to be the film’s protagonist.

Some Taylor Swift fans later speculated that the singer was the inspiration for the book and film, or that she had even written the book under the pen-name of Elly Conway. Swift is known to like to wear argyle sweaters and she loves Scottish Fold cats, which feature prominently in the film. This theory was later dismissed by Vaughn.

In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “There’s plenty more to enjoy here, including Howard’s cleverly layered performance and Bryan Cranston’s witty villain Ritter, but Argylle is hampered by strange pacing and a bloated 139-minute runtime. Because it takes too long to become truly gripping, it ends up overstaying its welcome during the last few big reveals.”

The film also features the original song ‘Electric Energy’, a disco pop song performed by West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, alongside Boy George and Nile Rodgers. The track was produced by Rodgers and written by Vaughn, Balfe, Gary Barlow and Stuart Price.

When is Argylle available to stream online?

Argylle is currently screening in cinemas as of February 2.

It has been released by Universal Pictures alongside Apple Original Films, which means that it will eventually be available to stream in your home via Apple TV+, however no date has yet been confirmed for its arrival on the platform.

Apple TV+ bought the rights for the film for $200million (£157million) in August 2021.