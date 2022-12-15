When is ‘Avatar 3’ coming out?

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the first of many sequels in development for 2009’s Avatar.

Directed by James Cameron, the sequel follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their kids for a new adventure in Pandora.

A synopsis reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way Of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Advertisement

Other cast members who reprise their roles include Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), Joel David Moore (Dr. Norm Spellman), Dileep Rao (Dr. Max Patel), CCH Pounder (Mo’at) and Matt Gerald (Corporal Lyle Wainfleet). Sigourney Weaver also returns but as a different character.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel and CJ Jones.

What is the release date of Avatar 3?

The sequel to Avatar: The Way Of Water, provisionally titled Avatar 3, is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024. Filming on the third entry concluded in December 2020, after it was shot back-to-back with Avatar: The Way Of Water in New Zealand.

A further two sequels are planned following Avatar 3, which are scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028 respectively.

Cameron will direct the third installment, but it’s unclear whether he’ll return for the fourth and fifth entries. “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming,” Cameron told Empire. “I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are super exciting.

Advertisement

“I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not, I don’t know.”

Cameron also teased what to expect from the next entries. “Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas.

“I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately.”