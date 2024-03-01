When is ‘Dune 3’ coming out?

Dune: Part Two may have wrapped up events of Frank Herbert’s original novel, but there’s still plenty of material for more potential sequels.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to 2021’s Dune picks up as Paul Atreides unites with the Fremen people on Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

Along with Timothée Chalamet, Dune: Part Two stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh.

Advertisement

The sequel adapts the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, which has been adapted for the screen several times over the years.

Has a sequel to Dune: Part Two been announced?

At the time of writing (March 2024), a sequel has not been officially announced. Judging by how successful both entries have been at the box office, however, it’s certainly likely that Warner Bros. is considering a follow-up.

There is plenty of material left to adapt too. Frank Herbert wrote six Dune novels in total, with the second being 1969’s Dune Messiah which continues the story of Paul Atreides.

What has been said about a third Dune movie?

Director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed a screenplay exists for a third film, although it sounds like there might be a significant wait before it comes to fruition.

Speaking to The Times, Villeneuve said: “There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don’t want to rush it. The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality.”

Advertisement

During a press conference with Korean media in December last year (via Variety), Villeneuve said a screenplay for a third movie is “almost finished” but that he might “do something in between” for his “mental sanity”. As such, it sounds like production on any sequel could be a few years down the line.

A long gap between Dune: Part Two and a sequel would make narrative sense too. Dune Messiah picks up 12 years after the original novel, so unless they rely on makeup to accomodate the time jump, it might be logical to return when the cast is older.