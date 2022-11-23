When is ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ released on Netflix?

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Directed and written by Rian Johnson, the sequel sees a new ensemble cast embroiled in a murder mystery, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.

A synopsis reads: “You’re invited to put the pieces back together. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.”

The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where it was widely praised in early reviews.

When is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery released in cinemas and on Netflix?

For the first time ever for a Netflix original, Glass Onion is getting a one-week run in major cinema chains. The film will be released in UK and US cinemas from Wednesday November 23, with the final showings scheduled for Tuesday November 29.

If you want to wait for a home viewing, Glass Onion will be released on Netflix on Friday December 23. It will be available to watch from 8am UK time, which is 12am PT and 3am ET in the US.

Netflix acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels starring Craig for a reported $469million. It’s yet to be announced when the third installment will be released.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Everything that this year’s awful Death On The Nile wasn’t, Glass Onion celebrates the murder-mystery with style and sass by crafting Hollywood’s most expensive looking parlour game. This is what winter afternoons were made for.”