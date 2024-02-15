Madame Web hit cinemas around the world yesterday (February 14), but when might we see a sequel to this latest instalment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe?

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role as a woman who develops psychic abilities. The White Lotus’ Sydney Sweeney co-stars, as do Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson (Anatomy of a Scandal) and co-written by Clarkson, Claire Parker, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius, Dracula Untold), the film has been met with an initial wave of negative reviews after its Los Angeles premiere, with some labelling it “an embarrassing mess”.

It comes after Johnson recently said that acting on the set of Madame Web, with a high volume of CGI effects, was “absolutely psychotic”.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic,” she said.

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!’ But I trusted [Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started.”

When is Madame Web 2 coming out?

Madame Web exists within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has previously included the films Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) and Morbius (2022).

Two further films in the Universe are scheduled for a 2024 release: Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, A Most Violent Year) and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is out in August, while Venom 3 arrives in November.

There has so far been no official announcement of any Madame Web 2, and considering the negative nature of the reception so far to the first film, the chances of a sequel have to be considered in some doubt.

Sony and Marvel negotiated a deal in 2019 to share the Spider-Man character and mythology, and mid-credit scenes in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius included references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, indicating possible future overlapping between the two worlds. With that in mind, it is possible that characters from Madame Web could eventually appear in the MCU,