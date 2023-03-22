When is the next Marvel movie coming out?

After Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania officially launched Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s hope the fresh start will breathe new life into the company’s superhero multiverse.

With Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) firmly in view, Marvel has established their villainous successor to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and set the stage for upcoming crossovers to potentially rival the Infinity Saga’s conclusion in Avengers: Endgame.

The Multiverse Saga, however, is a bigger proposition, featuring an expanding roster of TV shows alongside the big-screen outings – with a stack of projects still set to land in 2023.

When is the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming out?

The next Marvel film is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3, which is released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.

Directed by James Gunn, the sequel looks set to dig into Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) past and picks up after the events of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special.

A synopsis reads: “The Guardians Of The Galaxy are adjusting to life on Knowhere when parts of Rocket’s past resurface. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead the Guardians on a dangerous mission that could lead to the team dissolving.”

Alongside Pratt and Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Elizabeth Debicki and Sylvester Stallone are set to reprise their roles. New additions to the cast include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

What other Marvel projects are coming out this year?

At the time of writing, the only other Marvel project with a concrete release date is The Marvels, featuring the characters Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The film is scheduled for November 10, 2023.

A bulk of TV projects previously scheduled for this year have been updated with a vague ‘coming soon’ tag on Disney+, including Secret Invasion, Loki season two, and What If….? season two. If these have been delayed, other planned releases, like Ironheart and Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, might be pushed into 2024.

Another show up in the air is Echo, which was originally scheduled to be released this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is now unlikely to hit this date as Marvel looks to spread out its stacked content slate.