When is ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ on Netflix?

Pamela Anderson looks to set the record straight in Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

Directed by Ryan White (The Keepers), the film sees the actor and model recount her rise to fame during the 1990s – and the infamous sex tape scandal with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

A synopsis for the film reads: “An intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells. Pamela, A Love Story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

Advertisement

Pamela, A Love Story was announced in March last year following the release of miniseries Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The series, which documented the couple’s marriage and unauthorised sex tape, attracted criticism for going ahead without Anderson’s involvement.

What time is Pamela, A Love Story released on Netflix?

The documentary, which spans 112 minutes, will be released January 31 on Netflix. In the US, the film will be released at 12am PT/3am ET, while UK viewers can stream it from 8am GMT.

Has a trailer been released?

Netflix released a trailer earlier this month, where Anderson addresses the sex tape being brought back into the limelight because of Pam & Tommy.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” Anderson says. “I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

In Anderson’s Instagram post announcing the documentary, she wrote: “My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”