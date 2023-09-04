When is ‘Priscilla’ released in cinemas?

Details about Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla have been shared – including when the biographical film will be released in cinemas. Find out more below.

The upcoming biographical movie has been written and directed by Coppola for A24, and is set for release later this year. It is centred around the life of Priscilla Presley, and her relationship with music legend, Elvis.

It also takes inspiration from Priscilla’s 1985 biography, Elvis And Me, and stars American actor Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale) as the titular character, while Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth, Euphoria) will play Elvis.

Now, as confirmed by global distributor, streaming service and production company MUBI, the upcoming drama will open theatrically in the UK and Ireland on Boxing Day (December 26) and special 35mm previews will be offered in select cinemas.

From there, the film will be released widely on January 1, 2024.

Priscilla will receive its World Premiere in Competition at the 80th Venice International Film Festival this evening (September 4) and is set to receive its UK premiere at this year’s BFI London Film Festival on October 9.

“When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend,” a synopsis of the film reads.

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

Last month, it was revealed that, despite the film being centred around Priscilla’s relationship with Elvis, the upcoming A24 film will not feature any of the singer’s music. This came after the Elvis Presley Estate turned down the request made by Coppola.

“They don’t like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand,” the director said following the decision. She also confirmed that those working on Priscilla didn’t let the rejected request put a dampener on the project, but rather just “made us be more creative”.

Instead, the Priscilla soundtrack features an array of classic songs, performed by Thomas Mars – Coppola’s husband and frontman of the band Phoenix.

Following the launch of the teaser trailer in June, the Elvis Presley estate issued a statement claiming they were unaware that the film was being made. An estate official also criticised the trailer, saying that the film “looked like a college movie” in an interview with TMZ.

In response, Priscilla herself took to social media to praise the project and show her support for Coppola.

“I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola, she wrote. “She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”