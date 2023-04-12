When is ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2’ coming out?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out last week (April 5), and enjoyed the highest grossing opening weekend for a video game movie ever.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film boasts an ensemble voice cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The film is a collaboration between Nintendo, Universal Pictures and Illumination, the animation studio best known for films Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life Of Pets.

Is a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie happening?

While a sequel hasn’t been officially announced, the film’s success practically guarantees one is coming. The Super Mario Bros. Movie took $376.5million (£303m) at the global box office within five days, smashing a bunch of box office records in the process.

Do we know a release date for a potential sequel?

As a sequel hasn’t been officially announced, a release date is unknown.

What does the post-credits scene suggest about a sequel?

At the end of film, a post-credits scene shows a Yoshi egg cracking beneath Brooklyn in the New York sewer system – indicating Mario’s dinosaur companion will play a bigger role in the sequel (a bunch of Yoshi’s can be seen earlier in the film during a montage sequence).

What have the creators said about a potential follow-up?

Speaking to ScreenRant, Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto teased that the partnership between the two companies is far from over when asked about a potential sequel.

“Nintendo and Illumination have had a really rewarding collaboration,” Meledandri said. “Mr. Miyamoto and his colleagues have invited me to join the board of directors of Nintendo, and we’re working together into the future with me in that capacity. But it’s hard for us to talk about anything else at this time.”

Miyamoto added: “Like Chris mentioned, there’s nothing we can share now. But I’m sure we will continue working on this partnership.”