Who did the music for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’?

The full soundtrack for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been released.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the first part follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his band of operatives as they chase down a key to deactivate a sentient AI device known as the “Entity”.

Alongside returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One adds Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff to the franchise.

Who composed the soundtrack for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One?

Lorne Balfe returns to compose the score for both parts of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. He previously scored the sixth installment, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while his other credits include Marvel’s Black Widow, Amazon series The Wheel Of Time and this year’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

You can stream the full soundtrack below.

The original Mission: Impossible theme was written and composed by Lalo Schifrin in 1967. It was written for the original TV series, which aired between 1966 to 1973, before it was later adopted and reworked for the film franchise.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “The problems come when Dead Reckoning tries to be too clever. Production on the film wrapped in 2021, so Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie couldn’t have known how prescient the AI themes would prove to be. Now, as ChatGPT dominates the internet and we all wait anxiously for robots to make us redundant, the film’s setup seems like a masterstroke. But it’s sadly also its downfall.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 28, 2024.