Who is the new Lois Lane Rachel Brosnahan?

Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot.

Brosnahan will star opposite David Corenswet (The Politician, Hollywood) in Superman: Legacy, the film that’s set to launch DC’s new movie universe.

But who is the actress set to revive the depiction of the award-winning The Daily Planet journalist? The love interest of Superman and his alter ego, Clark Kent, is also the superhero’s wife, and is mother to their son Jon Kent in expanded installments of the Superman universe.

Who is the new Lois Lane?

Brosnahan is best known for playing the lead role in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which landed her an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series as well as two consecutive Golden Globe Awards in 2018 and 2019. The series came to an end after five seasons in May this year.

The 32-year-old actress has also starred in TV shows House Of Cards and Manhattan, as well as films including Patriots Day, The Courier and I’m Your Woman.

What else is known about the casting of Superman: Legacy?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brosnahan and Corenswet were selected from six actors who had screen tests earlier this month (June 17).

The other actors in contention were Nicholas Hoult (The Great) and Tom Brittney (Grantchester) for Superman, while Emma Mackey (Sex Education) and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton) were also in the running for Lois.

What’s the premise of Superman: Legacy?

Not much is know yet, however, Gunn, the film’s writer and director previously described the film as being about the character’s heritage.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

Clark Kent and Lois Lane were last played by Henry Cavill and Amy Adams respectively, who first portrayed the characters in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man Of Steel. This was followed by Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and Snyder’s recut version of Justice League in 2021.