Whoopi Goldberg wants to send the Pope some bees

Whoopi Goldberg has reportedly expressed her concerns about the lack of bees in The Vatican City, and her plans to fix it.

The Oscar-winning actor recently paid a visit to the holy city where she not only met the Pope, but also attended a nearby conservation art exhibition called Changes, which included images of bees and beekeepers at work.

After learning that the Vatican isn’t home to any bees, the 67-year old said: “The Vatican should have bees,” according to Vatican News. She raised the increasing endangerment of the insect, adding: “Having bees brings attention to the fact that bees are dying all around the planet.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature currently lists 20 species of bee as endangered, and 11 as critically endangered globally. Not only are they a vital part of the food chain, but they are crucial to maintaining the economy, with Friends Of The Earth reporting that “it would cost UK farmers £1.8billion a year to pollinate our crops.”

After reportedly waiting over a decade to meet the Pope in person, and then learning of the lack of bees in the Vatican, the actor said: “Maybe I should send the Pope some bees.”

While in the Vatican, Goldberg teased on her Instagram story that she may have been on location for her upcoming Disney+ sequel, Sister Act 3, for which the release date is still not confirmed.

She said: “Picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the Pope to come out. Maybe that’s going to happen in the new movie. You don’t know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We’ll find out.”

