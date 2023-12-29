Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal pay emotional tribute to “brother” Robin Williams 

Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal paid emotional tribute to Robin Williams during the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors this month.

The View host was honouring Crystal at the ceremony – which took place earlier this month but aired Wednesday (December 27) – when she took a moment to remember the late actor, who died by suicide aged 63 in 2014.

“I want to acknowledge the person who should also be standing here with me is our brother Robin,” Goldberg said as she paused to gesture at the empty space beside her.

Redirecting her attention to Crystal, she said: “You are my family, you’re my big brother, and you have no idea what an honour it is to see you get your due. I love you. You’re a mensch. You’re a national treasure. National treasure. Billy, congratulations.”

During taping for the honours ceremony earlier this month, Crystal spoke on the red carpet about his close bond with the Good Will Hunting actor.

“I’m really feeling I’m missing my friend Robin tonight, very much so, because of all of what we did together,” the actor told reporters (via People). “I know that he would be here, and he is. So it’s special, and a lot of feelings for me tonight.”

The pair starred appeared on screen together in numerous projects over the years, including 1997 films Father’s Day and Deconstructing Harry and a season three episode of Friends.

Both Crystal and Goldberg delivered speeches at William’s funeral in 2014.

Earlier this month, the Sister Act star spoke to Jessica Chastain about William’s impact on her career, with the latter expressing regret that she never had a chance to thank him in person.

Chastain, who received the Robin Williams Scholarship to get her through acting school, described the financial help as a “beautiful thing”.