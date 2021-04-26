Whoopi Goldberg is writing a film about an older Black woman who acquires superpowers

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed she’s writing a film about an older Black woman who acquires superpowers.

The actor, who is in the rare stratosphere of EGOT recipients (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), sat down with Variety for a wide-reaching profile piece to celebrate 30 years since she won her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the supernatural love story Ghost.

During the interview, she talked about some of her upcoming projects including a superhero movie she’s writing about “an older Black woman who acquires new powers and has to learn to use them”.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with superheroes,” Goldberg said. “They’re all saving the earth all the time. But do you know who’s really going to save the earth? Old Black women.”

In addition to the yet-to-be-titled superhero movie, Goldberg is also producing The Emmett Till Story, about the infamous lynching of a 14-year-old in Mississippi in 1955, and she is gearing up to return to Star Trek: Picard as Guinan, a role she originated in 1988.

Goldberg is also featured briefly in the upcoming documentary Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It; it is set to be released on June 18.

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldberg was asked how long she thinks she will continue her role as co-host and moderator on the Emmy-winning daytime talk show The View.

“I’m there until I don’t think I can do it anymore, but I’m not there yet,” she said. “As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can’t,’ then I have to figure out what to do.”

Meanwhile, Sister Act 3 is officially in the works at Disney+, with Goldberg set to make a return to the franchise.