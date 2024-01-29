Sydney Sweeney has become the face of the latest meme to circulate social media after her Hot Ones appearance went viral.

The Euphoria star, who has been promoting her upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web, appeared on a recent episode of the YouTube series, Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans.

The series involves celebrities answering questions while eating chicken wings with sauces of different spice levels, increasing with each round.

Advertisement

The video has garnered 2.7million views since it was uploaded last week, and its thumbnail has become a meme which is making the rounds on social media.

Where did the Sydney Sweeney meme come from?

The meme is a photo of Sweeney looking up longingly, with a beaming smile. It was taken as a screenshot from her appearance on the viral YouTube series, Hot Ones, which she posted on her Instagram page with the caption, “did this one for the boys”.

The video is titled Sydney Sweeney Endures a Nightmare While Eating Spicy Wings, seeing the Anyone But You star successfully complete every round of the challenge.

Why are people sharing the Sydney Sweeney Hot Ones meme?

The photo of Sweeney is being shared on social media with captions about looking at something with adoration or awe, as Sweeney appears to be looking at something lovingly.

It is mainly being circulated on X/Twitter and Instagram, with some users gaining thousands of reactions to their posts.

Advertisement

Check out some examples of the meme below.

me every time a new Sydney Sweeney meme gets posted pic.twitter.com/yQ3elL88EA — PIZZΞLLΞ 🏴‍☠️ (@PizzellePirata) January 26, 2024

how i look at the man i told everyone i hate pic.twitter.com/Eb4jd1Hke5 — tat 🪲 (@heluvstat) January 27, 2024

how i look at tommy shelby, a criminally insane gang leader and politician pic.twitter.com/iISbCfcSSr — gillian murphy (@punkfrenchtoast) January 26, 2024

how i look at the kebab shop’s menu after 7 pints pic.twitter.com/FTGhstzqeH — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) January 27, 2024