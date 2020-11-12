The first trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme has been mocked for its “very upsetting” Irish accents – check out some of the reactions to the clip below.

The upcoming film, a new drama directed by John Patrick Shanley based on his own play Outside Mullingar, stars Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken.

The first look at the film was shared earlier in the week (November 10), with many taking to social media to respond to the actors’ Irish accents in the trailer, particularly those of Christopher Walken and Emily Blunt.

“Christopher Walken’s Irish accent is a war crime,” Emma Vigeland wrote, while Conor Wilson made a dig at Blunt’s accent by saying: “A lot of negativity about this so far but Scarlet Johansson’s performance as Fungie will take your breath away.”

Christopher Walken’s Irish accent is a war crime. https://t.co/wtWb9xGacl — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) November 10, 2020

A lot of negativity about this so far but Scarlet Johansson’s performance as Fungie will take your breath away. https://t.co/0jGucE2r4J — Conor Wilson (@ConorWilson) November 10, 2020

The National Leprechaun Museum of Ireland also joined in, sharing the trailer and writing “even we think this is a bit much” as a caption.

Even we think this is a bit much #WildMountainThyme https://t.co/Pl7SA4JoK6 — Leprechaun Museum (@leprechaun_ie) November 10, 2020

“Already banned in 17 counties,” podcast host Niall Breslin began. “Westmeath county council just met this morning and have moved to ban it in the county too. Other counties expected to follow.”

Another user called the trailer’s accents “absolute ear cancer”, while one person on YouTube commented “this is worse than the famine.” Many also criticised Jamie Dornan’s Irish accent, considering the actor is from Northern Ireland originally.

Check out some more reactions below:

Already banned in 17 counties. Westmeath county council just met this morning and have moved to ban it in the county too. Other counties expected to follow https://t.co/hz3YrMd2VS — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 11, 2020

Hardest thing ive ever had to watch…. the “irish” accents are absolute ear cancer https://t.co/YPFWoH5MLb — Oh Go On Then (@DarraghMuff) November 11, 2020

Isn't Jamie Dornan…….. Irish? Why does he sound like that? https://t.co/r1HTAWi57F — tadhg (@tadhgmalonely) November 10, 2020

Everyone in this should take a long hard look at themselves. Some very upsetting accents here and its only the trailer https://t.co/EWZODQGy6e — Alan Mac Lochlainn (@DrPlow) November 10, 2020

I would rather shit in my hands and clap whilst treading barefoot through glass https://t.co/mHLJIMB8yO — niamh 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@niamhy93) November 10, 2020

This comment on the #WildMountainThyme trailer says it all really. pic.twitter.com/IP4chJp1Sb — Richey Ward 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@richeyward) November 11, 2020

Wild Mountain Thyme is scheduled to be released in the US on December 11.