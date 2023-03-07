Will Smith has reportedly tried “unsuccessfully” to make amends with Chris Rock

Will Smith has “tried unsuccessfully” to make amends with Chris Rock after he struck him at the Oscars, according to reports.

At last year’s ceremony, Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Following a number of apologies, directed towards Rock and the organisers, Smith resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from attending all Academy events for 10 years.

According to People, Smith has “felt terrible for so long” about the incident. “He’s tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris,” a source told the outlet.

They said Smith had “leaned” on his family after the altercation, adding: “It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful.”

During a Netflix stand-up show on Sunday (March 5), Rock addressed the Oscars slap and said he “wasn’t a victim”.

“Everybody knows it happened,” Rock said. “I got smacked a year ago. I got smacked at the Oscars by this motherfucker. And people are like, ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts. I’ve got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear.”

He added: “I loved Will Smith my whole life. I saw him open up for Run DMC, [DJ Jazzy Jeff And The Fresh Prince] made brand new funk. He’s made some great movies. I’ve rooted for Will Smith my whole life. And now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”

In July last year, Smith posted an apology video to address his actions. “I’ve reached out to Chris [Rock] and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out,” he said.