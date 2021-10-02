Will Smith shares which of his films he thinks is the worst

Will Smith has revealed in a new interview which of his films he thinks are his best and worst.

Taking part in GQ‘s ‘Actually Me’ series, the actor and rapper – who has appeared in more than 76 films and TV shows – responded to someone asking the question: “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”

“For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men In Black and Pursuit Of Happyness,” Smith replied. “For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”

For worst, he said: “I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it.”

The 1999 Western movie starring Smith, Kevin Kline and Salma Hayek was heavily panned by critics upon its release. Smith reportedly turned down the role of Neo in The Matrix – this eventually went to Keanu Reeves – to star in Wild Wild West.

You can see Smith’s ‘Actually Me’ interview below:

Earlier this week, Smith opened up about his past reluctance to make films about slavery.

The actor is currently filming Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, in which he plays a slave fleeing a plantation in Louisiana.

Discussing his role and why he had not wanted to make a film about slavery in the past, Smith recently told GQ that he “didn’t want to show Black people in that light”.

“I’ve always avoided making films about slavery,” he began, “In the early part of my career…I didn’t want to show Black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero.

“So I wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise.”

Smith also recalled declining an offer from Quentin Tarantino to star in Django Unchained, now telling the publication that he “didn’t want to make a slavery film about vengeance”.