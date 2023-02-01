Seth Rogen offers chance to hang out with him on Airbnb

Seth Rogen is offering the chance for Airbnb users to stay with him and create pottery in a studio in Los Angeles.

The actor announced the promotion on Tuesday (January 31), which is a collaboration with Rogen’s cannabis homewares company, Houseplant.

The opportunity, which is only available to US residents, is bookable across three dates from 15-17 February for $42 (£34) for an overnight stay.

According to the listings page, the retreat involves creating pottery with Rogen, taking in the views, enjoying a fully-stocked fridge, along with listening to three Houseplant vinyl records with tracklists curated by the actor and Evan Goldberg.

I'm teaming up with @airbnb so you (or someone else) can hang out with me and spend the night in a house inspired by my company Houseplant. https://t.co/7XFoY5vgm9 pic.twitter.com/ukW1UxnEm5 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 31, 2023

“This mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you’re looking for inspiration, or just for a good hang. There’s also a pottery wheel there,” the description reads.

As noted in the small print however, “No cannabis-based products will be made available or provided to guests during the stays”.

Airbnb is also making a one-off donation to Alzheimer’s research organisation Hilarity For Charity, at Rogen’s request.

Booking for the opportunity opens for US residents at 10am PT on February 7.

Rogen stars in Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans, alongside Paul Dano, Michelle Williams and Judd Hirsch. He also provides the voice of Donkey Kong in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, set to be released on March 31.