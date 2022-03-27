Here are all the winners from the Oscars 2022 – rolling list

The Oscars 2022 will take place tonight (March 27) in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in cinema from the past 12 months.
The ceremony will return to LA’s Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after being pushed back from its original date at the end of February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For the first time since 2017, the Oscars will have a host, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to act as co-hosts throughout the night. Other notable stars will be on hand to present the awards, including Lady Gaga, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoë Kravitz, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Simu Liu, Lupita Nyong’o and more.
During the ceremony, artists will give live performances of the nominees for Best Original Song, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Beyoncé.
In the nominations, The Power Of The Dog goes into the show leading with 12 nods, including Best Picture and Best Director. Dune follows close behind with 10 nominations, while Belfast is up for seven.
The Oscars 2022 has already been rife with controversy after it was announced that eight awards would be cut for time and not handed out on the night. West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler was also not originally invited to the ceremony, despite the film being nominated for Best Picture. After the Academy faced a backlash over the move online, she has since been added to the presenting line-up.
See the full list of nominees for the Oscars 2022 below. Winners will be highlighted in bold as they are announced throughout the night.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick… Tick… BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Original Song
‘Be Alive’ – King Richard
‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Encanto
‘Down to Joy’ – Belfast
‘No Time to Die’ – No Time to Die
‘Somehow You Do’ – Four Good Days
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
Please Hold
On My Mind
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Riding With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story