Wiz Khalifa is George Clinton in trailer for Casablanca Records movie ‘Spinning Gold’

The trailer for upcoming Casablanca Records movie Spinning Gold has arrived – get a first look at Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton below.

Announced last year, Spinning Gold will chart the rise of Neil Bogart’s Buddah and Casablanca labels during the 1960s and 1970s.

In the film, Bogart (played by Jeremy Jordan) signs some of the biggest acts of his career, with the rise of the likes of Donna Summer, Bill Withers, The Isley Brothers and The Village People all documented.

Advertisement

Alongside Clinton, the film feature other major artists from the labels’ rosters. Tayla Parx is set to co-star as Donna Summer, Ledisi is to play Gladys Knight. Jason Derulo will appear as The Isley Brothers’ founder Ronald Isley.

Check out the trailer below.

Spinning Gold has been in development for over a decade, and lands in cinemas on March 31, 2023. Justin Timberlake was in talks to play Bogart as far back as 2011.

Director Timothy Scott Bogart said in a statement obtained by Deadline: “Spinning Gold is about a group of people who, once upon a time, lived a fairytale and made their dreams come true, all set to some of the greatest music ever pressed in vinyl. Bringing these dreamers and artists to life has been the privilege of my life.”

The film’s synopsis reads: “Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever.

Advertisement

“Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.”

Elsewhere, Wiz Khalifa recently put his hat in the ring to become the next celebrity character on MultiVersus. The new game, from Player First Games and Warner Brothers, is a free-to-play crossover fighting game with characters coming from DC Comics, HBO, Cartoon Network and more.

Recent players added to the game include Rick and Morty, and Wiz Khalifa has asked Player First to make him the next star of the game.