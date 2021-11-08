‘Wonder Woman 3’ is officially bringing back Lynda Carter

Wonder Woman 3 is set to bring back original star Lynda Carter following her cameo in the recent second film.

The actress, who famously played Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, popped up in a post-credits scene for last year’s Wonder Woman 1984, this time taking on the role of Asteria.

Star Gal Gadot has now confirmed that Carter will be back in the next film, admitting it “means the world” to have her involved.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything.

“She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.”

Gadot further teased: “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

The news comes after director Patty Jenkins confirmed that the third film was still in development at the recent DC FanDome event, admitting she was “super excited” by the project.

Warner Bros. confirmed in December 2020 that Wonder Woman 3 – which will be the final film in a trilogy – had been fast-tracked.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” chairman Toby Emmerich said.

In NME‘s four-star review of Wonder Woman 1984, we wrote: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is a two hours of hope filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”