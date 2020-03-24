Woody Allen on why he could have never worked with Harvey Weinstein

Woody Allen has shared why he would have never worked with Harvey Weinstein throughout his career.

The Annie Hall director wrote on the past decision in his new memoir Apropos of Nothing, which was released this week after being dropped by publisher Hachette when staff protested following the sexual assault allegations against Allen (which he has denied).

“Despite what was printed in the newspapers, Harvey never produced any movies of mine. Never backed me,” Allen begins. “He only distributed a few already completed films and distributed them well. In addition to Harvey’s skill at distributing, he had an eye for offbeat, artsy movies and presented a number of them.”

The filmmaker continued on why a creative collaboration between the two wouldn’t have worked: “I would never have allowed Harvey to back or produce a film of mine because he was a hands-on producer who changed and recut a director’s movie. We never could have worked together.”

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison last week, after being found guilty on counts of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape. He has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Allen’s now-published book (released by Arcade Publishing) includes a postscript in which Allen reflects on being dropped by Hachette and calls himself a “toxic pariah and menace to society”.

The filmmaker once more denies claims of sexual assault against his daughter Dylan Farrow, and calls them part of an “Ahab-like quest” spearheaded by his former partner Mia Farrow.