Woody Allen’s next film may be his last: “The thrill is gone”

Woody Allen has suggested that his 50th film, a drama set to shoot in Paris this August, could be his last.

Speaking to Alec Baldwin over Instagram Live, the director admitted that his passion for filmmaking has started to fade, and that he no longer finds it enjoyable.

“A lot of the thrill is gone,” said Allen. “Now you do a movie and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay per view. It’s not the same. It’s not as enjoyable to me.”

Allen also touched on the COVID pandemic, and how an extended break from the industry allowed him to reassess his situation.

“When the pandemic came, I was in my house, petrified like everyone else, hiding under the bed,” he said.

“I thought: Gee, I like it under the bed. I don’t have go out and I don’t have to make a film and be cold in the winter and hot in the summer and making decisions all day.”

Throughout the course of their Instagram Live chat, Baldwin and Allen steered clear of the controversies surrounding them both.

Baldwin has been embroiled in legal troubles after he discharged a live round on the set of the film Rust last year while rehearsing a scene, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Meanwhile, Woody Allen has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who alleged that the director molested her in 1992 when she was seven years old – accusations that gained a new spotlight last year with the broadcast of HBO docuseries Allen V. Farrow. Allen has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Responding to the HBO documentary, Allen told CBS Sunday Morning last year: “It’s so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained.

“And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

When Baldwin announced their Instagram Live interview on Monday (June 27), he made it clear that they wouldn’t address the allegations.

“Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here.

“I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”