Woody Allen says Timothée Chalamet “denounced” him purely to improve Oscar chances

Woody Allen says that Timothée Chalamet only publicly “denounced” him in order to enhance his chances of winning an Oscar.

Allen directed Chalamet in 2018 film A Rainy Day In New York, and ahead of its release, Chalamet posted on Instagram that he regretted his decision to work with the director following accusations that Allen abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, and didn’t want to “profit” off the film.

“I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job – that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence,” he wrote, adding that his salary from the film would be going to three charities, the #MeToo-related Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network].

In his controversial new memoir, Allen responds to Chalamet’s public denouncement for the first time, suggesting that he only shared the views so he would have a better chance of winning an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name.

“Timothee afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity,” Allen wrote, “but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did.”

As the Huffington Post point out, though, Chalamet wasn’t even aware that he was nominated for the Oscar at that point, as his statement was released a week prior to his Oscar nomination announcement.

A Rainy Day In New York was shelved by Amazon in the summer of 2018 despite having been finished for over six months. Allen then filed a $68 million (£52.5 million) lawsuit against Amazon Studios, claiming that the film was the start of a four-picture deal that they cancelled because of “a 25-year-old baseless allegation”.

Allen’s memoir recently found a new publisher after being dropped by original partners Hachette. In the book, he calls himself a “toxic pariah and menace to society”.