X-Men movie ‘The New Mutants’ drops new trailer after years of delays

A brand new trailer for the long-delayed The New Mutants has arrived ahead of its release this year.

The X-Men movie has been pushed back a number of times but is finally set for release on April 3.

A new trailer – which follows on from the first all the way back in 2017 – gives us a tantalising glimpse of the horror-inspired movie.

The New Mutants follows a group of young mutants who discover their abilities while being held in a facility against their will, and in the new clip they battle to escape.

Soundtracked by a cover of Pink Floyd‘s ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, we also get a look at the movie’s stars and their characters — including Maisie Williams’ Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton’s Cannonball and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik.

Directed by Josh Boone, the movie also stars Henry Zaga (Sunspot), Alice Braga (Cecilia Reyes) and Blu Hunt (Mirage).

The New Mutants has been in the work for around five years, and originally finished shooting in September 2017 before its release was pushed back several times.

Heaton recently addressed the delays at the For the Love of Sci-Fi convention, claiming that it was down to the Disney-Fox merger. “It’s coming out next year, but we filmed it almost two years ago.

“It’s the release (date) that’s been moved quite a while… We shot this a while back and it’s been pushed because Fox has now merged with Disney.

“If you don’t know, The New Mutants is like an X-Men spin-off,” he added. “It was a comic book; Bill Sienkiewicz did it and it was an X-Men comic. It’s basically like a separate bunch of mutants.”