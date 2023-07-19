You can now book Barbie’s Malibu dreamhouse on Airbnb

A Barbie dreamhouse in Malibu, California is now available to rent on Airbnb.

As of this week (July 17), fans can request to book Ken’s room in the hot pink, life-sized toy house-inspired mansion for two individual one night stays, for up to two guests.

Selected winners will then be able to stay at the “ken-ified” dreamhouse on July 21 and July 22 free of charge. You can check out the listing and request to rent it here.

you guessed it… the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠 everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ux6FxeFkFb pic.twitter.com/MvCemFMjhU — Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” Ken’s listing reads.

“I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

The space is situated along the “stunning, photogenic coastline” and is decked out with “a little more…well, me!”. The description continues: “I’m more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie comes out this Friday (July 21), described in a four-star review from NME as a “side-splitting satire” that’s “fantastic fun”.

It continued: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Presumably, part of Mattel’s motive for bringing Barbie to the big screen was changing her outdated image of rigid beauty ideals and unrealistic body conformism.”

More Barbie first reactions praised the “funny, bombastic and very smart” film.

In other Barbie news, the film has been approved to screen in Philippines, but Hollywood distributors have been asked to blur the lines on a child-like drawing of a world map, which allegedly shows China’s disputed maritime claims.