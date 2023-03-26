Zachary Levi says ‘Shazam! 2’ criticism “doesn’t make any sense”

Zachary Levi has taken to Instagram to defend Shazam! Fury Of The Gods after a string of negative reviews.

As it stands, the sequel to Shazam! currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 51 per cent and in a two-star review, NME wrote: “Swapping comedy for quips and action for messiness, the overstuffed, under-lit sequel only ever seems accidentally enjoyable.

“Fury Of The Gods gets a big, silly ending which is occasionally fun, but there’s a cheap and clumsy feel to everything – a superhero sequel made in the same vague shape as a dozen others.“

In a new Instagram post, Levi (who plays the grown-up Billy Batson/Shazam in the film) has defended the film.

“It’s a throwback to all the movies that we knew and loved growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Levi after comparing it to The Goonies. “You’ll thoroughly enjoy it.”

“It’s disappointing to not be doing as well as I think we deserve to be, because I think we made a really great movie. But shit happens,” he continued, saying he trusted his DC bosses to be doing “everything” in their power.

“It is a fantastic, fun for the whole family movie. Just like the first one, it’s got the heart, the humour, the charm, the adventure, the spookiness. I don’t know how you can go to a movie like this and not feel joy, or fun like some people have said. I don’t know how that’s even possible.”

“Is it a perfect film? No,” the Shazam! star continued. “But I’m hardpressed to think of any perfect films. But we are a far better film than some of these critics have given us credit for. For those of you that haven’t seen the movie, it’s going to blow your mind.”

“I would love our audience score [on Rotten Tomatoes] to get so dang high, that people are like ‘this doesn’t make any sense’ because it doesn’t make any sense. It doesn’t make any sense that we got shook down the way we got shook down.”

“Again, all you haters are going to be ‘your movie suck’ but it doesn’t. It legitimately doesn’t. If any of you saw the movie, you’d recognise it doesn’t suck. It’s a really entertaining, really fun movie,” Levi said, encouraging more positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We’re not the first movie this has happened to by the way. I think this would be a really good opportunity to show the world that this isn’t the best way to evaluate movies.”

Currently Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has an audience score of 81 per cent. “It’s so disproportionately better, obviously people got some shit wrong.”

Earlier this week, director David F. Sandberg has said he’s “done with superhero” films following the poor reviews of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.