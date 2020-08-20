The first clip from the Snyder Cut of Justice League has just been released – watch below.

The much-awaited new version of the DC Comics film will be released on HBO Max next year, with a full trailer due to drop this Saturday (August 22) at a DC FanDome panel.

Snyder teased the upcoming trailer with an initial clip, following a trail of exclusive images shared online in the buildup to the release.

Zack Snyder has shared a new teaser for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on Vero.#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/4InJ6tLeFl — DC Universe (@DCEUPosts) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

The 20-second clip sees Henry Cavill’s Superman return, after the character’s fate was previously left unclear. There is also an image of a burning tank flying towards a police officer in the teaser, nodding to fans that Cyborg will swoop in and save him.

Earlier this month, Snyder shared a low-res image of Steppenwolf, a supervillain in Justice League.

“Just working today pulled this out of the editorial,” Snyder wrote in a caption. “Sorry he’s Low resolution but I’ve seen him in all his hi-Rez glory and he’s a thing to behold.

He added: “Quick question… how many f@*s do you think he gives?”

Advertisement

Snyder has previously said he plans to entirely disregard the version of Justice League shot and released by Joss Whedon, saying of the Snyder Cut, “I would destroy the movie,” adding, “I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph. I would literally blow that fucking thing up.”