Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ cut confirmed for 2021 release

Warner Bros. have confirmed that Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated cut of Justice League will be released on streaming platform HBO Max next year.

Speculation peaked earlier today (May 20) after a billboard promoting the platform gave fans reason to believe the release of the Snyder Cut could be imminent. The new streaming service used a promotional image from the DC film, with the line, “We’ve got the heroes”.

Now Warner Bros. has reportedly budgeted $20 to $30 million to finish and release Snyder’s original version of the film, potentially in either a four-hour director’s cut or in six episodic ‘chapters’.

Snyder made the revelation at the end of an online screening of his 2013 movie, Man of Steel, confirming that his version of Justice League was indeed set for release and expected to debut in 2021.

This evening, the director made things official by announcing the news on Twitter with the line “This is real” and an image emblazoned with the words ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter.

“You probably saw one-fourth of what I did,” Snyder added, despite claiming that he has still never seen Joss Whedon’s version.

In other DC news, Batman and Robin writer Akiva Goldsman said last week that an early version of the Batman vs Superman script could have seen the Joker kill Batman’s wife, in what Goldsman called “the darkest thing you’ve ever seen.”

That version of the film was never released because “it wasn’t landing quite in the way I think we imagined when we put them on the page,” Goldsman said.