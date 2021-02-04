Zack Snyder shares new look at Ben Affleck as Batman in ‘Justice League’

As the release of Zack Snyder’s much-anticipated Justice League cut nears, the director has shared another teaser for what to expect.

After teasing an image of Jared Leto’s Joker from the new film yesterday (February 4), Snyder has now given fans a look at the new version of Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Taking to his Vero social media account, Snyder shared a photo of the back of a cloaked Batman, with the simple caption: “Ok.”

The director also confirmed in the comments that the photo was part of newly shot footage for the four-hour Justice League cut, which lands on the HBO Max streaming service on March 19.

See the new-look Batman on Vero.

It was recently confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a four-hour film, not a four-part miniseries that would precede the movie.

Snyder was originally on board of the 2017 DC movie Justice League as director but stepped down during post-production after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over from him on the film.

In the run-up to the release of the new film, which follows a prominent fan-led campaign to let Snyder see his Justice League vision through to completion, Snyder said he would “destroy” his version before using any of eventual director Joss Whedon’s footage.

The new film looks set to be Snyder’s last in the DC universe, with the director recently saying he has no current plans to film any more DC movies.

“Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory?” he said. “Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn’t think I’d be here, so who knows?”