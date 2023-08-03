Zack Snyder still wants to work on a director’s cut for ‘Sucker Punch’

Zack Snyder has revealed that he still want to work on a director’s cut of his 2011 psychological fantasy action film Sucker Punch.

Speaking to Letterboxd in a recent interview with IFC Center, Snyder shared that 12 years after the theatrical release of the film, he’s still holding on to hop that he’ll be able to work on a director’s cut so his original of the vision can be seen by fans.

Snyder also shared that the film’s original ending was changed as Warner Bros. thought it was “too weird”.

“I’ve never gotten around to doing the director’s cut. I still plan to at some point,” he said. “But in the original ending when Babydoll is in the chair in the basement with Blue — she’s already been lobotomized — when the cop shines the light on her, the set breaks apart and she stands up and she sings a song on stage.”

“She sings, ‘Ooh, Child, things are gonna get easier,’” Snyder continued. “Blondie, and all the people that have been killed, join in and it’s the idea that in a weird way, even though she’s lobotomized, she’s kind of stuck in this infinite loop of euphoric victory. It’s weirdly not optimistic and optimistic at the same time. That’s kind of what the tone was at the end. We tested it and the studio thought it was too weird, so we changed it.”

Zack Snyder also confirmed that the original version of the film before feedback from Warner Bros. did not include a voice over and was “meant to be more interpretive”.

Sucker Punch follows a young girl, Babydoll, who is locked away in a mental asylum by her abusive stepfather, where she will undergo a lobotomy in five days’ time. Faced with unimaginable odds, she retreats to a fantastical world in her imagination where she and four other female asylum inmates plot to escape the facility. The line between reality and fantasy blurs as Babydoll and the others, plus a mysterious guide, fight to retrieve the five items that will let them break free from their captors in time.

Sucker Punch stars Emily Browning, Jena Malone, Abbie Cornish, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung, Oscar Issac and Jon Hamm among others.

