Zack Snyder worried he’d be sued over fan campaign to release ‘Justice League’ cut

Zack Snyder has revealed that he feared getting sued by Warner Bros. for campaigning to release his version of Justice League.

The director, who was helming the project until May 2017 at which point he exited the project due to his daughter’s suicide, said in a new interview that he thought the studio would try to silence him.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Snyder said he was more worried about a legal drama than any potential poor reaction to his version of the 2017 film, which was eventually directed by Joss Whedon and panned by critics and fans alike.

“I was more worried the studio would sue me. Do something to silence me,” Snyder told the publication.

He added that the fundraising the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign achieved for suicide prevention and mental health charities made his worrying ultimately worth it.

“Here’s the reality. That fandom raised $750,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. They’ve saved lives. That’s a fact. But on the other hand, was it fun to provoke them? For a clickable thing? Yes. And they were an easy target. But they continue to raise money,” he said.

“There are not a lot of fan communities whose primary objective, other than seeing work of a guy they like, realised their other main thing was to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. For me, it’s kind of hard to be mad at them.”

And he said editing the film became a cathartic exercise in living with the grief of his daughter’s death. “It’s ironic the movie was already about grief. Famously, I’ve never seen the theatrical version so don’t know exactly what they did, but the parallels in relationship to grief, family and healing, frankly, were really present. Then, of course, things evolve…

“For me, whether a film-maker, sculptor, writer, carpenter, gardener — I believe if you look deep enough, your personal mythology is reflected in the things you do. And this was just a really public version of that.”

