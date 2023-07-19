Zawe Ashton reveals Marvel advice she got from fiancé Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton has revealed the piece of advice her fiancé Tom Hiddleston gave her about working for Marvel.

Ashton stars in new film The Marvels as Dar-Ben, with her partner having portrayed Loki in a host of Marvel titles.

“It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade,” Ashton told EW.

“One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: ‘What you put into Marvel, you get back.’ He said, ‘If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you’ll have an amazing experience on those sets.’ He really empowered me in that way.”

The Fresh Meat star added: “He also had some very good practical advice, which was: Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume. Which is very good advice, I realise now.”

Earlier this year, The Marvels was delayed by four months. The Nia DaCosta-directed sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel had been scheduled for release July 28 but will now be shared on November 10.

The Marvels also acts as a follow-up to 2021’s WandaVision and 2022’s Ms. Marvel.

The synopsis for The Marvels reads: “Following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Spectrum/Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why.”

The Marvels will also star Samuel L Jackson in his fifteenth outing as Nick Fury alongside Marvel newcomer Ashton, who will play the lead villain.