Zendaya says she’s a “‘Dune’ nerd” after working on new film

Zendaya has said she is a “Dune nerd” since starring in Denis Villeneuve’s film.

The actress, who plays Chani in the forthcoming sci-fi epic, explained how she has become a fan of Frank Herbert’s universe in light of her role.

“I have become a Dune nerd, for sure,” Zendaya told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I’m very, very excited. I feel so lucky, incredibly lucky to be a part of it. It’s such a beautiful thing and I’m geeking out like everyone else.”

She added: “I can’t wait to see it and I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s special.”

Zendaya also spoke about her friendship with Timothée Chalamet, and said the pair organised dance parties for the cast and crew on set.

‘I think my favourite part was when we would have these dance parties in my room, where I would leave the door open, and Timothy would come in with his little speaker and everybody would start coming in and then we’d just start dancing,” she said.

In an essay for Variety published last December, Dune director Denis Villeneuve said there was “absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience” in Warner Bros’ decision to release the film simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Legendary, the production company behind the film, is now reportedly threatening lawsuits if the film does not receive a standalone cinema release.

Dune is set to be released worldwide on October 1.