Zoë Kravitz was rejected from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ role for being too “urban”

Zoë Kravitz has revealed she was rejected from auditioning for a role in The Dark Knight Rises for being too “urban”.

The singer and actor, who plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in The Batman, discussed her early acting career rejections when she opened up about attempting to audition for director Christopher Nolan’s third Batman film.

Speaking to the Observer, Kravitz said she was turned down after being labelled too “urban” for an unspecified role.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan,” Kravitz said. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant… Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Speaking about being cast in The Batman from director Matt Reeves, Kravitz added: “It was crazy. My phone was blowing up more than any birthday I’ve ever had.”

It’s unclear what role Kravitz was auditioning for in The Dark Knight Rises, although it’s believed to have been a minor role and not Catwoman, as played by Anne Hathaway.

Alongside Kravitz, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as villain the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”